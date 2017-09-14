Houma couple arrested for allegedly recording themselves having sex in library, police say

HOUMA – A couple was arrested for allegedly recording themselves while performing sexual acts in several public businesses and uploading the videos to a pornography website, police say.

According to the Houma Police Department, officers received a report of lewd activity around 9 a.m. on Thursday that occurred at a public library. Police say 33-year-old Elizabeth Jernigan and 35-year-old Rex Jernigan recorded themselves having sex in the library and then uploaded the video to a pornography website.

Detectives learned that the couple recorded themselves while performing sexual acts in other businesses throughout Houma and Terrebonne Parish before uploading those videos online as well. According to the police department, the couple continued this type of activity for the past few months.

The couple was arrested for six counts of obscenity and were transported to the jail where they were booked accordingly.

© 2017 WWL-TV