NEW ORLEANS – A local housing-advocacy group is calling on the owner of the American Can Apartments to stop the process of removing low-income tenants by not renewing their leases following a recent series of Eyewitness News reports.

“Our position is that the mass evictions are being carried out in a manner which may violate the Fair Housing Act and the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974,” the Greater New Orleans Fair Housing Action Center wrote in a cease-and-desist letter to Atlanta-based Audubon Communities, which operates the Mid-City apartment building.

A message left with Elwood Cahill, a New Orleans-based attorney representing American Can, was not immediately returned Thursday afternoon.

The American Can Apartments were built using government subsidies that required 20 percent of the units – or 53 apartments -- to be rented to low-income tenants for a minimum of 15 years.

That window expires at the end of January, and the American Can’s operators have begun sending out notes to those tenants letting them know their leases will not be renewed.

“The investment of public funds in this property included a promise to provide affordable apartments at the American Can,” said Cashauna Hill, Executive Director of GNOFHAC. “Audubon Communities should honor their promise to Louisiana taxpayers and cease these evictions.”

The Fair Housing Action Center noted that not renewing the tenants’ leases might also be in violation of regulations such as notifying tenants of proposed changes.

“The low-income families we serve are being pushed out of their homes and priced out of their city,” said Hannah Adams, a staff attorney at Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, which represents a disabled Vietnam veteran who is losing his unit. “Audubon Communities bought a heavily subsidized affordable housing complex and now they need to follow the rules if they want to change the property to luxury housing.”

Among the public funds used to transform the former Mid-City plant into an apartment building was $29 million from the state, $8.5 million in historic tax credits and $7 million in grants and loans subsidized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

