Houston under curfew order after reports of looting

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has ordered a curfew order to run from midnight to 5 a.m., instead of beginning at 10 p.m.

Turner announced the change on Twitter Tuesday evening, about an hour after initially imposing the curfew.

Police Chief Art Acevedo said at an earlier news conference that curfew violators will be stopped, questioned, searched and arrested.

There have been scattered reports of looting during the flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey.

