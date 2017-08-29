WWL
Close
Live Video Track Harvey in real time
Weather Alert 38 weather alerts
Close

Houston under curfew order after reports of looting

WWLTV 8:37 PM. CDT August 29, 2017

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has ordered a curfew order to run from midnight to 5 a.m., instead of beginning at 10 p.m.
 
Turner announced the change on Twitter Tuesday evening, about an hour after initially imposing the curfew.
 
Police Chief Art Acevedo said at an earlier news conference that curfew violators will be stopped, questioned, searched and arrested.
 
There have been scattered reports of looting during the flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey.
 
 

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories