How effective is a restraining order?

NEW ORLEANS- The death of Lacombe woman Krystle Landor hurts her family in so many ways, mainly because in the eyes of the law, she did everything right.

"She got restraining orders. She got cameras at her house. Every time he broke in, they never could've catched up with him," Landor's mother Delilah Landor said.

"He convicted of a felony and a gun with a mental patient. Four days, he's back out on the street. Couple of weeks, he come back and killed my daughter," Landor's father, Bernard Palmer, said.

Landor was shot to death this weekend by her ex-boyfriend, John Malveaux. Just minutes before her death, she called 911 for help, telling authorities she spotted Malveaux in a truck near her home. Sadly, Landor's story is all too common.

"I was in municipal court for two and a half years, and 75 percent of my practice was domestic violence," Nia Weeks said.

Weeks is a policy director for Women With a Vision, a community-based non-profit founded in 1989 by a grassroots collective of African-American women in response to the spread of HIV/AIDS in communities of color. Major areas of focus include sex worker rights, drug policy reform, HIV positive women’s advocacy, and reproductive justice outreach.

Weeks says often times a protective order doesn't mean anything to those who want to hurt people they claim to love.

"The ones who are really intent on making sure that the person that they want harmed is harmed. Protective orders, laws, all of that, it is out the window. It doesn't mean anything to them cause their depravity, supersedes," Weeks said.

Representative Helena Moreno spearheaded laws to place firearm restrictions on people under a protective order and those convicted of domestic abuse battery. The problem, Moreno says, is making sure they're abiding by these rules.

"What we never have been able to go far enough in the legislature is to do that firearm transfer to make sure that those firearms are either turned over to police immediately or that they're immediately somehow divested of these firearms," Rep. Moreno said.

Both women say more changes need to be made, or they fear we will see more victims like Landor.

"One, we need to enhance the services. Number two, we need to enforce the current laws on the books. And number three, we need to keep the heat on our criminal justice system to make sure these cases are taken seriously,"Rep. Moreno said.

Representative Moreno says 15 states require individuals who are under a protective order or who've been convicted to divest their firearms.

