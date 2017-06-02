How many TOPS recipients stay in school?

One-third of TOPS recipients had their awards canceled in the last 10 years, but TOPS students graduate at higher rates than their classmates.

A recent report analyzing the 20-year-old Taylor Opportunity Program for Students found that more than 50,000 recipients from fall 2005 and spring 2016 had their awards canceled.

The main cause for cancellation was not a low grade point average, but rather keeping a full course load, according to the December 2016 report from Louisiana Board of Regents.

Recipients of the state-funded scholarship must earn at least 24 credit hours (generally eight classes) a year and maintain a minimum GPA that differs by award level. The lowest is a 2.3 (C) for freshmen; the highest is a 3.0 (B).

