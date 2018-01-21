How much water does the average person use at home daily?

NEW ORLEANS – Although the city isn’t under a boil water advisory, officials say residents aren’t out of the woods yet.

The Sewerage and Water Board asked citizens Saturday to limit their water usage over the weekend, or the city could be facing another boil water advisory. This means holding off on daily activities like washing your dishes, doing laundry or washing your car.

MORE: S&WB urging residents to limit water usage

So, how much water do people use during their normal daily activities?

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a simple task like washing your dishes could use up to 27 gallons of water.

Here’s how some daily activities stack up:

- Taking a bath: A “full” tub varies, but 36 gallons is a good average amount

- Taking a shower: Old showers use up to 5 gallons of water per minute. Water-saving shower heads use about 2 gallons of water per minute.

- Using the Dishwasher: 6-16 gallons

- Washing dishes by hand: 8-27 gallons

- Washing clothes: 25 gallons per load for newer washers, older models might use about 40 gallons per load.

- Flushing the toilet: – 3 gallons. Most new toilets use 1.6 gallons per flush, but many older toilets use about 4 gallons.

"You could do the city itself, and your neighbors a huge favor by limiting your water use. Try to stay away from laundry, try to stay away from dishwashers, long showers and watering your grass," Richard Rainey, S&WB spokesperson, said.



© 2018 WWL-TV