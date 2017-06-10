How to unlock Facebook's new Pride reaction

You may have noticed a new reaction popping up on your Facebook timeline this week.

To celebrate Pride Month, Facebook is now allowing users to react to posts using a Pride flag during the month of June.

“We believe in building a platform that supports all communities,” the company said on its LGBTQ@Facebook page. “So, we’re celebrating love and diversity this Pride by giving you a special reaction to use during Pride Month.”

To unlock the reaction, simply like the LGBTQ@Facebook Page. The reaction will then be available on desktop and mobile versions of Facebook.

By liking the page, users also have access to a new “frame” they can add to their Facebook profile photo.

The Pride reaction is not the first time the social media giant has added a new reaction. Facebook added a “thankful” purple flower reaction that was only available for a limited time for Mother’s Day.

© 2017 WWL-TV