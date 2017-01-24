How will the proposed late night bar policy affect businesses outside the Quarter?

NEW ORLEANS -- As residents discuss the city's proposed safety plan, many are wondering what it means for residents outside of New Orleans.

Ask any New Orleanian, and they'll likely tell you, crime happens everywhere.

"There was a shooting on Jeff Davis and Banks," said Chad Williams, general manager for Finn McCool's Irish Pub in Mid-City.

As a bar manager, Williams has been closely studying Mayor Mitch Landrieu's safety plan.

"Most bars in Mid-City are not 24 hours," he said.

Yet, one of the most surprising parts of the plan calls for bars to keep their doors closed after 3 a.m. Businesses don't have to close up; just their doors have to stay closed. The plan also outlines more cameras, some of it in businesses that will allow police to tap into their network. The regulations, however, will likely affect the French Quarter the most, where operations run very late.

New Orleans Police explained, keeping doors closed late at night helps cut down on traffic. Still, will it be an effective safety measure?

"The vast majority of gun violence doesn't happen on Bourbon Street doesn't happen in the French Quarter, and it doesn't happen between 3 and 7 a.m.," said Jeff Asher, Eyewitness News Crime Analyst.

While cutting down on traffic sounds bad for business, Asher said keeping patrons inside can help police response times.

"The general idea is that is sort of makes Bourbon and the areas outside of the bars more manageable late at night," said Asher.

Back at McCool's Chad Williams thinks a lot of these proposed changes focus too much on spotting crime, and not enough about preventative measures.

"So now these criminals are going to be like we can't go down Bourbon there's a lot of cops, there's a lot more light we're going to go; you know the French Quarter is not that big, you know five blocks any one direction," said Williams.

Now the Mayor's plan includes more than the proposal to shut doors after 3 in the morning, it's a tier approach that includes more manpower, as well as other tactics to spot and apprehend would-be criminals.