Human trafficking task force rescues 11 women

NOPD investigates a shooting in Algiers.

NEW ORLEANS - It's no secret that human trafficking is a growing issue in New Orleans. There's a task force specially designed to attack the crime and rescue victims. Wednesday that task force held a press conference updating the community on its latest two-day operation.

The operation, by The New Orleans Violent Crime against Children and Human Trafficking task force, rescued 11 women in just two days. The victims range in age, from their early 20s to late 40s. This sting focused on victims so no arrests were made but police are cracking down on human trafficking especially as more people travel to the city for Mardi Gras parades and the NBA All-Star Game weekend.

"Anytime you see somebody being victimized, it's heartbreaking. The scars, both physical and mental, are incredible. If you are a pimp, do not come to New Orleans," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Jeff Sallet.

Sallet also said other operations like this one will be taking place in New Orleans in 2017.

(© 2017 WWL)