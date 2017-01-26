Hundreds attend vigil held for fallen Westwego officer

WESTWEGO, La.- Hundreds of friends, family members and law enforcement officials gathered outside the Westwego Police Department Thursday night for a candlelight vigil in honor of Officer Michael Louviere.

Louviere worked for the police department for a year before his untimely passing.

"He was an officer who could physically get into a confrontation with someone and after the psychical confrontation, he would pray with the suspect he just had a physical confrontation with," Westwego Police Chief Dwayne Munich said. "That's unique and it's really uplifting."

Investigators said Louviere was shot and killed last Friday while responding to what he thought was an accident. Authorities said the pregnant woman he was trying to help was also gunned down by the same man, who turned out to be her estranged husband.

Lena Dyess said she cannot imagine Louviere's family's pain. However, she said she feels that fear everyday because she is married to a Jefferson Parish deputy.

"You know, every time he leaves going to work, I get very upset, sad, worried, you know. But, all we can do is pray," Dyess said.

Two officers from the Kilgore Police Department traveled from Texas to pay their respects.

"It's a really hard job, and with the times, you know, it gets harder each year sometimes," Officer Terry Linder said.

The other officer agreed.

"We're a different state, but you know we're about the same size department," Officer Joey Johnston said. "So, you know, we deal with a lot of the same things and see a lot of the same things that no one else would understand."

As they prepare to say goodbye, those who attended the vigil said they will not forget Officer Louviere, his noble personality and his young life taken too soon.

Funeral services for Officer Louviere will be held Friday, Jan. 26. Click here for more information.

