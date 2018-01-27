Hundreds gathered for Krewe du Vieux parade despite delayed start



NEW ORLEANS – It’s Carnival time in New Orleans which means it’s time to let your hair down and get loose.



Many parade goers flocked to the Marigny for the Krewe du Vieux parade on Saturday despite a delayed start due to rain.



"Great this is my fourth year I've done this and I love it. Krewe du Vieux is the best,” parade goer Rebecca Stark Johnson said.



Stark Johnson was one of many who dressed up to watch to the adult-themed parade. For some the parade is about getting a touch of New Orleans.



"I was fortunate enough to make lifelong friends here when I used to live here in New Orleans and I still have them and we take the unofficial kickoff to Carnival season not very lightly," one parade goer said.



The parade, which started in the late 70’s, is known for risqué references and political satire.



"I like that politically, it kind of gets to say something through art,” Stark Johnson said.



One float made reference to a popular chef in the city, John Besh.



"We created a food cart since Mr. Besh is out of the scene we decided to downsize his operation and bring it for everyone in the krewe," one parade goer and float maker said.



Others who participated showcased their special costumes for the parade.



"As bad as we can all be, we're trying to shock everyone. It's fun. It's a challenge for me, I like getting out my studio and working in the den with a lot of different people. It's really cool how many weird different ideas come together,” parade goer Julianne Lagniappe said.





