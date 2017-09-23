Hundreds of chicken lovers show up for 2nd annual Fried Chicken Festival

NEW ORLEANS- Frying it up and tossing it around, the mouthwatering crispy delight that is fried chicken greeted hundreds of people at Woldenberg Riverfront Park on Saturday for the second annual Fried Chicken Festival.

"Fried chicken was good. I like the garlic fried chicken," Kenner resident Fredrick Seymore said.

"I had some chicken and waffles and the red beans and there was gumbo. Mac and cheese. Anything to go with Fried Chicken they had it," New Orleans resident Cinnamon Mitchell said.

Dozens of restaurants showed off the best they have to offer as chicken lovers chowed on while listening to music. Those who attended say things ran a lot smoother than last year.

"We like this place It was way bigger than it was last year. They didn't run out of food. The lines weren't too long and the food was really good," Mitchell said.

"Last year, we did the event as well. It was over in Lafayette Square. It was a little bit more tight. It was a little bit more compact, but here everybody's having a good time," Allen Nguyen, Chef and Partner at Bayou Hot Wings said.

Those who call New Orleans home say they're happy to see locals and out of towners enjoying the food and the fun.

"It's awesome for the economy that everybody from out of town can come and spend their money and enjoy our food and our culture. And it makes us look good," Mitchell said.

They hope this delicious festival continues for years to come.

"Fried food and New Orleans are synonymous with each other and we like to have a good time, ya know," Nguyen said.

"Come. Come! Come next year! Yes!" New Orleans resident Lisa Mitchell said.

The Fried Chicken Festival continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Woldenberg Riverfront Park.

