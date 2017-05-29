Hurricanes: Preparing your home

Trees & Airborne Debris

If the area immediately surrounding your house contains trees, outbuildings, trash cans, yard debris, or other materials that can be moved by the wind, your house will be more likely to be damaged during a hurricane or tornado.

The wind can topple trees onto your house and pick up smaller objects and drive them through windows and glass doors. All storage sheds and other outbuildings should be securely anchored, either to a permanent foundation or with straps and ground anchors. Smaller objects, such as trash cans, barbecue grills, and outdoor furniture should also be anchored or moved indoors.

Shutters or Plywood Window Covers

Windows can be protected with permanent storm shutters or temporary plywood covers. Permanent storm shutters can usually be closed quickly and easily - an advantage over temporary covers. But temporary covers can be an economical alternative and can be installed fairly quickly if the necessary preparations are made. Plywood covers can also be used to protect sliding glass doors and French doors.

Garage Doors

High winds from hurricanes and tornadoes can damage garage doors or even blow them in. If wind enters a garage it can cause dangerous and expensive structural damage. Reinforcing your garage door helps you protect not only your garage but its contents as well. Adding weight to a garage door in the form of a reinforcement may require an adjustment to or replacement of the door's counterbalance system. Only a trained door systems technician should perform the adjustments or replacement.

Electrical and Gas Safety Tips

Assume all wires on the ground are electrically charged. This includes cable TV feeds. Replace frayed or cracked extension and appliance cords, loose prongs and plugs. Exposed outlets and wiring could present a fire hazard.

Appliances that emit smoke or sparks should be repaired or replaced. Have a licensed electrician check your home for damage.

Gas Safety

Smell and listen for leaky gas connections. If you believe there is a gas leak, immediately leave the house and leave the doors open. Never strike a match. Any size flame can spark an explosion. Before turning the gas back on, have the gas system checked by a professional.

