Hurricanes: What to do with your pets

If you must evacuate, it’s best to take your pets with you. Pets may not be allowed into emergency shelters, so remember to call ahead. Contact motels and hotels in communities outside of your area and find out if they will accept pets in an emergency.

Should you leave your pet behind, decide on safe locations. Do not leave your pet tied up in your yard, or confined inside your home. In the event of inland flooding, they will be unable to reach safety on their own.

If you evacuate and plan to take your pets, remember to bring your pet’s medical records and medicines with your emergency supplies.

If pets cannot be found after a disaster, contact the local animal control office to find out where lost animals can be recovered. Bring along a picture of your pet if possible. Remember, downed power lines, reptiles brought in with the high water, and debris can pose a threat for animals after a disaster.

