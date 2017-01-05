'I am happy': Steve Gleason writes note looking back on ALS diagnosis

(Photo: Luke, Michael)

NEW ORLEANS – Six years after being given a terminal diagnosis, former Saints player Steve Gleason wrote a heartfelt look back at the years Thursday.

He put his words on Twitter, summing up the realization of his future, what it means to be a father, and also starting Team Gleason to help others with ALS.

“While I intend to continue living a meaningful life for decades, I understand that my timeline is fragile, just like you,” he wrote. “I don’t pray for a life without suffering, I pray for the strength to understand, while living triumphantly above the suffering.”

He ended the note expressing his mood.

“Six years after being handed a terminal diagnosis, know this. I am happy.”

