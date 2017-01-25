'I have safety concerns all the time': delivery drivers discuss dangers on the job

NEW ORLEANS -- Recent armed robberies and Monday night's murder of a Domino's driver on the West Bank have delivery workers on high alert.

As concerns rise, a memorial continues to grow at the scene where 49-year-old Michael County was shot and killed.

No matter where they work in the city when it comes to delivering food, some drivers said they're always on the lookout.

"I always take extra measures," said Reginelli's driver, Sam Fruend. "I never have the money in my wallet or on me. A lot of the times I'll leave it at the restaurant or have it hidden somewhere. I don't take any chances and I think that is what has kept me in the green. "

In Algiers, at Olive Branch Cafe, driver Eduardo Aplicano said he usually expects the unexpected.

"I have safety concerns all the time because you never know who's on the other side of that door," he said. "You have to see who's coming behind you, you have to check your surroundings especially when you get out the car, sometimes I have to get out with a flashlight because sometimes the lights are not on outside when I do a delivery."

Safety is and always has been a priority for places that deliver.

"Employees are number one," said Reginelli's General Manager for the Uptown location Sean Cherry. "We care about the people first and that'll always be our focus. If they ever feel uncomfortable in a situation, we tell them to let the customer know, let us know, and they can just come back because we don't want them to feel like they have to do something dangerous."

However, after the fatal shooting of a Domino's driver, many are being extra careful. Some even re-visiting their safety plan to make changes.

"We don't have marked cars, we don't wear conspicuous uniforms," said Owner of Olive Branch Cafe, Russel Autry. "We've already decided to rollback our delivery time, we're going to stop delivery a little earlier. Also, we're making sure all of our servers and those who take phone orders to ask our customers to turn their porch lights on."

The goal is to always make the customer happy. However, as long as drivers and businesses can do so safely, it's a win for everyone.

"Us as delivery drivers, we're just trying to make our money just like everyone else," said Aplicano. "Hopefully people understand we're just trying to do our job."

When it comes to money, those Eyewitness News spoke with said drivers don't typically have a lot of cash on them, especially because a lot of transactions are done with credit cards. However, if drivers feel like they do have a lot, they're encouraged to go back to the restaurant and drop it off.

It was also mentioned that customers can help as well by turning lights on and keeping the numerical address easily visible.

