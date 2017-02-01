I thought, I'm not going to make it,' restaurant owner escapes fire

NEW ORLEANS- A sign hanging outside The Flaming Torch restaurant in Uptown reads "We will be closed indefinitely due to a fire caused by arson." It's a message Owner Zohreh Khaleghi hated putting up, and it's a blaze that could have taken her life.

"I really thought, I'm not going to make it," Khaleghi said.

It was around 8 pm Sunday, January 29, when Khaleghi says she was closing up her restaurant that she has owned for 14 years. She was on the second floor doing inventory when smoke suddenly filled the air.

"The only thing that came to my mind was to find a way to get out," Khaleghi said.

Khaleghi said she climbed up the roof, escaping, thanks to the neighboring store attached to her restaurant.

"It was too dark, smoky, and my eyes you know, started burning," Khaleghi said.

Through her fear, however, she persevered because her two sons were on her mind the entire time.

"My kids just lost their dad two years ago. If they gonna lose me, what's gonna happen to them? I was thinking about my kids, nothing else," Khaleghi said.

Burnt chairs and charred tables remain, as well as special memories of a life she's built after immigrating from Iran. All of it, gone within minutes.

"Emotionally, it's affecting me. And sometimes I see the tears falling from my eyes when I'm driving. This is something I had the memory from my husband...and we went to the office and we always talked about him. His picture is there. We thought we were close to him, when we're coming to the restaurant. But now, I think we lost him again," Khaleghi said.

New Orleans Fire Department did not give us any details, but Khaleghi said they are investigating the fire as an arson and believes it started in the dining room. Khaleghi also says the fire department contacted the FBI.



Eyewitness News asked Khaleghi if she believes this could be a hate crime.

"I don't know. Anything could happen right now," Khaleghi said.

"I'm really just glad she's safe," Stacie Spiers and Kayla Chiasson said, who work next door at a salon.

Spiers and Chiasson said they are close to Khaleghi and her family. They have this message for the person who could have killed their friend.

"You're gonna go down. It's unfortunate cause they're a great family. You could've burned our business down too," Spiers and Chiasson said.

Khaleghi only hopes investigators catch the person responsible.

"This normal people not doing this, this somebody is sick," Khaleghi said.

If you have any information, please contact the New Orleans Fire Department.

