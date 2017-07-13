Inmate captured after escaping from Assumption Parish jail

Photo courtesy Houma Courier

An inmate who escaped while on a work detail at the Assumption Parish jail was arrested today in Point Coupee Parish, authorities said.

Calvin Weatherford Jr., 39, of Pierre Part, scaled a fence shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday, Assumption Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a news release. He was jailed on two counts of simple burglary and was also being held for Probation and Parole.

Falcon said Weatherford stole a GMC Yukon near La. 70 and went to his dad’s home in Jarreau. He jumped into Bayou Chanel when officers arrived but was eventually arrested and booked into the Point Coupee jail as a fugitive.

Weatherford will be returned to Assumption and face charges of motor vehicle theft, as well as attempted burglary and criminal damage to property, Falcon said. He allegedly burglarized another vehicle and tried to burglarize a third vehicle.

Falcon said the Yukon was found in good condition in Jarreau. The Sheriff’s Office is investigating how the escape occurred.

© 2017 WWL-TV