Inspector General announces retirement, search underway to fill position

NEW ORLEANS – The city’s Inspector General, Ed Quatrevaux, is retiring at the end of his second term in October.

‘Big shoes to follow’ is how many describe Quatrevaux’s job performance as Inspector General.

“I think he did it fearlessly, which is very important, you have to be independent,” Clancy DuBos, Eyewitness News political analyst, said.

“His no nonsense approach is something that the public respected,” Rafael Goyeneche, presidents of the Metro Crime Commission, said.

“I told him that I think the city is a better place because of what he's done,” James Brown, Ethics Review board member, said.

Quatrevaux announced he will be retiring at the end of his present term on October 19 due to unexpected health events.

Brown revealed that Quatrevuax notified the board in July that he would not be seeking a third term. In recent months, the board launched a national search for the next Inspector General putting Quatrevaux in the uneasy position of having to interview for his own job.

“The thought was is that every so often, it's simply a good idea to have a search process, so that candidates can be evaluated. That's in the interest of transparency,” Brown said.

The Ethics Board would like to fill Quatrevaux’s position before he officially leaves for office in October but the August 19 deadline for applications was recently extended.

Quatrevaux’s many investigations included the airport, police department and the Sewerage and Water Board. The work of his office also helped lead to the arrest and conviction of former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin.

“That's unquestionably one of the biggest cases in the history of the city of New Orleans,” Rafael Goyeneche said.

“I think his record, in retrospect will be one that people look back on with admiration and he can look back on it with pride,” DuBos said.

The Ethics Board could appoint an interim Inspector General until a permanent one is hired. The board confirmed that among those vying for the Inspector General position is former FBI Agent Howard Schwartz.

