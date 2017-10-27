Cantrell campaign questions Orleans Parish DA's ties to Charbonnet family

NEW ORLEANS -- The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office’s disclosure that it had received a criminal complaint against mayoral candidate LaToya Cantrell rocked the political landscape Thursday.

Cantrell’s campaign immediately questioned the motivation, because District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro is openly supporting Cantrell’s opponent, Desiree Charbonnet.

On Friday, Cannizzaro’s office confirmed that Charbonnet’s brother, Bernard “Bunny” Charbonnet, has a contract with the DA’s office to serve as its civil attorney and defend it from lawsuits and other civil complaints.

The DA’s office acknowledged Cannizzaro’s support for Charbonnet in a letter sent to the state Attorney General’s Office, asking it to assist in looking into Cantrell’s use of a city credit card. She spent nearly $9,000 since 2013 that she later reimbursed with personal or campaign funds, including more than $4,400 that she paid back in a lump sum as she entered the mayor’s race in July.

She also racked up more than $42,000 in charges that were not reimbursed, and Cantrell stands by those expenses as legitimate city business. They include at least 29 trips by air around the U.S. and one to Italy.

The Attorney General’s Office acknowledged receipt of the DA’s referral letter but declined to confirm or deny if it would be investigating the complaint.

© 2017 WWL-TV