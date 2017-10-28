Cantrell's campaign releases list of trips when city credit card used

In response to a request from WWL-TV, LaToya Cantrell’s mayoral campaign provided the following list of trips since 2013 when she used her city credit card for travel, lodging and meals. The campaign listed a purpose for each trip and the group holding each event she attended.

Cantrell considers all of the trips legitimate city business, except the April 2016 New York trip for a funeral and the June 2017 trip to San Francisco. She reimbursed the city for those expenses.

Cantrell's trip log is below:

June 2013- New York; presenting on urban resilience & Katrina; Municipal Arts Society

August 2013- Aspen; Lead Discussant for "Tolerance: Can We Embrace 'The Other'"; Aspen Institute

February 2014- Washington; Henry Crown Fellowship; Aspen Institute

May 2014- Nashville; Welcoming Cities Exploration (Conference); Americas Society/Council on the Americas

July 2014- New York; "Immigration Welcoming Cities" meeting; Americas Society/Council on the Americas

August 2013- Aspen; Lead Discussant for "Why is It So Hard to Talk About Race?"; Aspen Institute

September 2014- Austin; Stormwater management to raise revenue for system improvement; Greater New Orleans Foundation

September 2014- Houston; Layover on the way to San Antonio; Downtown Development District

September 2014- San Antonio; Haven for Hope Site Visit; Low Barrier Homeless Shelter

October 2014- Philadelphia; Stormwater management to raise revenue for system improvement; Greater New Orleans Foundation

October 2014- New York; speaker on "building equity & opportunity;" Municipal Arts Society

December 2014- New York; Local Progress Convening with Mayor de Blasio (NYC); Local Progess (Cantrell is a Board member of the organization)

March 2015- Italy; lead discussant on urban resilience and "Lessons learned post Katrina/Rita;" Rockefeller, Municipal Arts Society

May 2015- Atlanta; Henry Crown Fellowship-Aspen Institute (Queens, MD); Aspen Institute

July 2015- Aspen; Lead discussant for "Leadership Lessons: Disrupting from Within;" Aspen Institute

September 2015; Washington; Pope's visit to White House with LA DNC Chair; campaign (reimbursed)

October 2015- Los Angeles; Policy Link Conference and Working Sessions-Affordable Housing and Equity; Policy Link

December 2015- San Francisco; Guest of San Francisco Mayor at panel on resilience; Mayor of San Francisco and his Disaster Preparedness Office

January 2016- Atlanta; Panelist for Smoke-Free Discussion; Truth Initiative

April 2016- New York; funeral; self-reimbursed

May 2016-Atlanta; Speak with Open Society board members RE:state pre-emption in the South; Open Society

June 2016- Dallas; Aspen Institute; Aspen Institute

July 2016- Pittsburg; Local Progress Convening; Local Progress (Cantrell is a board member of this organization)

July-August 2016- Aspen; Aspen Action Forum (Aspen, CO) Policy Development; Aspen Institute

August 2016- Dallas; En route from Henry Crown; Aspen Institute

September 2016- Washington; Guns in the hands of artist exhibit; Local artist exhibit office helped fund through small council grant program

January- February 2017- Denver; Local Progress Convening; Local Progress (Cantrell is a board member of this organization)

March 2017- North Carolina; Union Chapel Lecturer and Award-Disaster Recovery; National Trust for Historic Preservation

April 2017- New York; Henry Crown Fellowship; Aspen Institute

June 2017- San Francisco; Personal; reimbursed immediately

