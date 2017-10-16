Clovelly Oil small company, but major player in Lake Pontchartrain

Clovelly Oil Co., the New Orleans-based company that runs the oil and gas platform that caught fire in Lake Pontchartrain on Sunday, has been more active in the long dormant oilfield in recent years.

The company, which has 10 employees, received permits to drill at old wells in 2016 and 2017 and is looking to drill a brand-new well in Lake Pontchartrain, too.

Clovelly has 12 active wells in Louisiana – seven in Evangeline Parish, and five in Jefferson Parish in Lake Pontchartrain. A new well was permitted in January to be drilled in St. Charles Parish.

Clovelly also has six active wells in Mississippi, the company says.

The five active wells in Lake Pontchartrain include three oil wells, one natural gas well and one saltwater disposal well, all of which feed into the storage and production facility that caught fire Sunday.

Those five wells are connected to the central facility through pipelines running along the bottom of the lake. The natural gas products are separated into gas and liquid condensates, which are similar to propane and commonly called “natural gasoline.” The gas is distributed to refineries via pipelines. The liquid condensate and heavier crude oil are collected on the platform and sent off on barges.

That group of wells off the Kenner coast were first drilled in 1973, the same year Clovelly Oil Co. was first registered with the Louisiana Secretary of State. Clovelly went through two mergers, one in 1983 and the other in 1991, combining Clovelly Drilling and Development, Clovelly Energy, Pine Prairie Oil Co. and Lake Pontchartrain Gas Producing Co.

Clovelly recently received permits to drill a new well in Lake Pontchartrain, further west in St. Charles Parish, and a “workover” permit to re-drill an existing well closer to the accident site.

Clovelly spokeswoman Virginia Miller said the work on the platform when the fire occurred was routine maintenance and had nothing to do with any of the planned drilling work. She said the three oil wells were all shut in at the time of the incident, so no oil was spilled. The gas well was flowing, but was shut in shortly after the explosion Sunday, she said.

The company later released a statement that noted crews were cleaning wax (paraffin) that had built up in the tubes connecting the oil wells to the platform. The statement is below:

“While the cause of the accident is under investigation, we can say that routine maintenance was being conducted on the platform and the flow lines that feed it, specifically cleaning of paraffin from flow lines using steam. Lines from 2 wells had been successfully cleaned and personnel were in the process of cleaning the third (of 3) when the incident occurred. The 3 oil wells were shut in before the cleaning.”

A review of the inspection reports of all of Clovelly’s Lake Pontchartrain wells and facilities since 2010 found no safety or permit violations. The platform was last inspected last month and passed all categories.

The Coast Guard found pollution violations at a facility in the same oil field in 2001, but Miller said Clovelly was not responsible and the main facility owner, Dominion Oklahoma Texas Exploration Co., paid the federal fine.

