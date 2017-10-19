Emergency S&WB drainage & power repairs will top $54 million
The Sewerage and Water Board expected those repairs to two turbines to cost 13 Million Dollars. According to this new report from Sewerage and Water Board interim manager Paul Rainwater, that's now up to 15 and a half million.
WWLTV 6:09 PM. CDT October 19, 2017
