'Duck Dynasty' stars rode in State Police chopper

Former State Police Supt. Colonel Mike Edmonson

State police helicopter logs show reality TV stars Willie and Korie Robertson took flight in one of the state-owned choppers, which are supposed to be deployed to enhance public safety, the night before Endymion in 2015.

The records, obtained through a public records request by WWL-TV, shed light on how often the state’s helicopters were used and who was riding in them in recent years, while also raising the question of who signed off on the Robertson’s ride.

The revelation comes on the heels of an investigative audit report by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor that alleges former State Police Col. Mike Edmonson used state police resources to live a lavish lifestyle, and a number of those allegations center around Carnival 2015.

As the beads flew, drinks flowed and the revelry of Carnival began its crescendo in 2015, the audit report indicates the perks for Edmonson’s friends and family members did as well.

Among them, hotel rooms, meant for troopers, instead given to close friends and family members who stayed in them either on the city of New Orleans’ dime, or at the sharply-discounted state rate of $60 a night.

The audit found Edmonson had two rooms in his name during Mardi Gras that year, one at the Roosevelt, paid for by the city, another at the Hotel Mazarin. The auditor’s records indicated Edmonson requested reimbursement for the room at the Hotel Mazarin from LSP.

Since 2000, the LSP has provided most of the security for the Krewe of Endymion, including 100 troopers who work the floor of the Extravaganza, the krewe’s elaborate ball in the Superdome the night of the parade.

The krewe’s president said more than 20,000 people pack the dome to see the parade roll through, and in 2015, to hear country music superstar Luke Bryan take to the stage.

While the troopers provide security on the ground, Edmonson and his wife have spent the evening at the captain’s table. It’s a VIP-section of the event where special guests of Endymion Captain Ed Muniz get unlimited food, drinks and closer access to the headlining acts.

While seats at the table are invitation-only, in recent years, many people have paid $395 a ticket. The krewe gave Edmonson at least two free tickets to the captain’s table every year.

“We want somebody in command to be there in case there's ever an issue inside the Superdome,” said Endymion President Dan Kelly.



Edmonson usually attended the event with his wife.



“We don't pay him. I guess you could say the tickets are compensation,” Kelly said.



Last year, Endymion paid the state police nearly a hundred thousand dollars to provide security at krewe events throughout the year, including the Extravaganza.



As the legislative auditor points out in his investigative report, "State law prohibits public servants from accepting anything of economic value as a gift or gratuity from any person or employee of any person who has or is seeking to obtain... Financial relationships with the public servant's agency."



State police don’t just provide off-duty detail officers inside the Superdome. In the days leading up to Mardi Gras, troopers escort celebrities who come to town to perform.

“When the celebrities come in town we use them to escort the celebrities into New Orleans or we take them to a special event, like if we take them to dinner or something like that, we use them for security for that,” Kelly said.



And that was the case in 2015. Music columnist Keith Spera reported for Nola.com on February 13, 2015, the night before the ball, that that troopers escorted Luke Bryan to dinner at Superior Seafood for dinner on St. Charles Avenue.

According to Spera’s report, Bryan wasn't alone. Two stars of A&E hit reality TV show Duck Dynasty, Willie and Korie Robertson, were taken back to their hotel in a state police SUV with Bryan after dinner, something Kelly said troopers are allowed to do with authorization.



But the helicopter log from state police from that day shows the Robertsons also got a ride in the state police helicopter.



Kelly said the krewe has never used the helicopter as part of their arrangement with state police.

The log does not show who signed off on the flight and a spokesman for state police said the log is the only information the agency had "readily available" about it.

Edmonson’s attorney, Harry Rosenberg, said he could not comment.



“If state assets were used to ferry around VIPs around that had nothing to do with the official duty of law enforcement or the state police, those are issues Mike Edmonson himself is going to have to explain,” said Rafael Goyeneche, president of watchdog group the Metropolitan Crime Commission.

A WWL-TV analysis of the Baton Rouge-based LSP helicopter logs for 2015 through 2017 indicate Edmonson took flight 84 times, with half of those flights to and from New Orleans.

The logs indicate some of those trips were for meetings, others were to help with the response for officer-involved shootings, but most have no reason written on them.

