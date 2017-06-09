WWL
4th Degree | Episode 7: Katie Moore 'Searching for Ramona Brown'

While on assignment for another story, investigative reporter Katie Moore became fascinated with a 30-year-old missing persons case and soon revived the search for what happened to 3-year-old Ramona Brown.

WWLTV 12:27 PM. CDT June 09, 2017

More than 32 years after a fire claimed their home and two children, a mystery remains as to what happened to a third child, Ramona. Some say they saw her outside, others say someone came by and picked her up. Her body, nor any bones, were ever found. Katie Moore talks about her months-long investigation into an over 30-year mystery.

Listen to Episode 7 on Soundcloud or search Fourth Degree in iTunes

WWLTV

