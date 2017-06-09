4th Degree | Episode 7: Katie Moore 'Searching for Ramona Brown'

More than 32 years after a fire claimed their home and two children, a mystery remains as to what happened to a third child, Ramona. Some say they saw her outside, others say someone came by and picked her up. Her body, nor any bones, were ever found. Katie Moore talks about her months-long investigation into an over 30-year mystery.

Listen to Episode 7 on Soundcloud or search Fourth Degree in iTunes

© 2017 WWL-TV