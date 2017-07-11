Burglar's life sentence reduced as lawmakers tackle sentencing laws
State lawmakers are finally tackling some of the harsh penalties that have given Louisiana the highest incarceration rate in the country. But even with the recent reforms, thousands of inmates convicted of non-violent crimes will continue to grow old behi
WWLTV 10:43 PM. CDT July 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two suspects arrested for three armed carjackings in Metairie
-
Tropical Video Update 6/17
-
JPSO: Family carjacked at gunpoint outside Lakeside Mall, suspects arrested after chase
-
Hospital update on Steve Scalise's condition
-
What is House Majority Whip? And how does Rep. Scalise's role impact Louisiana?
-
Shooter used powerful military surplus rifle in Alexandria
-
Tropical Video Forecast 6/18
-
How to protect your pup from spread of dog flu
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
City refunds hundreds of traffic camera tickets after Eyewitness investigation
More Stories
-
Proposed EPA permit violates Clean Water Act, group allegesJul 11, 2017, 9:43 p.m.
-
New study: $62,000 a year needed to live comfortably…Jul 11, 2017, 10:45 p.m.
-
Fat City bouncing back from negative reputationJul 11, 2017, 10:59 p.m.