Is Facebook down? Chrome users report issues worldwide

UPDATE: This may be affecting users who are using the Google Chrome Browser. Right now, FireFox, IE8, IE Edge are working properly.

This is what we are seeing on Google Chrome:





Having issues posting to Facebook? Well according to downrightnow.com, Facebook is facing a "Likely Service Disruption."

Downrightnow.com calculates websites statuses by checking reports from users on Twitter, actual official site announcements, and reports made to downrightnow.com.

No word on how long this disruption will last, so keep checking back.

It looks like this outage is just for desktop/laptop computers. The Facebook apps look to function normally.

Downdetector.com is also showing reports of issues with Facebook.

Live Facebook.com outage map

