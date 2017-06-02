Is the New Orleans summer curfew effective at keeping kids out of trouble?

NEW ORLEANS- Drumming to his own beat with his sticks and bucket, 15-year-old Cameron Price enjoys entertaining tourists near Jackson Square.

"A lot of people tell me that they actually enjoy this. That I need to do something with my life with this," Price said.

When the sun goes down, Price puts his drumsticks away, sticking to the rules of the French Quarter curfew.

While the Summer curfew can be bad for business, Price can see both the pros and the cons.

"I've actually known a lot of people that have been out here around my age who have been out here past the curfew and have gotten hurt. One of my other partners had gotten shot out here," Price said. "I feel like sometimes it can be a hindrance because it messes with our money, but I think it's put in place to protect us."

The New Orleans Police Department is reminding parents about the summer curfew hours, which applies to children under the age of 16. The curfew runs from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, from 11 p.m to 6 a.m Friday and Saturday and in the French Quarter from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. seven days a week.

"If they're at home, they're safe and we don't have to worry about them getting hurt or getting into trouble," Commander Nicholas Green with NOPD's 8th District said.

NOPD wants teens to avoid getting into trouble. Last week in the Marigny, a group of young teens robbed a 35-year-old man near the intersection of Kerlerec and Dauphine. From January to May, NOPD issued about 71 violations during the school year curfew hours.

New Orleans resident Victoria Hall says she notices teens hanging out all of the time at night.

"If it's something that's been in effect for a long time, I don't know how well it's being enforced," Hall said.

Hall hopes the curfew is not only enforced properly, but also urges parents to keep a close eye on their children.

"They need to be home. They don't need to be wandering the streets like 11:00 at night for no reason, just because. Go to bed!" Hall said.

Penalties will apply to the parents or legal guardians after a juvenile is picked up for curfew violations three (3) times in a calendar year. At which time, a summons to juvenile court is issued.

© 2017 WWL-TV