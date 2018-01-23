It's a boy! Baby giraffe born in New Orleans

(Photo: Audubon Nature Institute)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A Louisiana-California conservation partnership says its first baby of 2018 is 6 feet (2 meters) tall and 150 pounds.



The male giraffe landed with his legs tangled awkwardly over his head when he was born, and his care team worried that he would need help untangling himself.



But team member Erica Sherrow says he sorted himself out and was standing soon after his birth Jan. 9.



Audubon Nature Institute in New Orleans and San Diego Zoo Global created the center to give small herds of giraffes and antelope space to reproduce. The aims are to provide stock for zoos, which no longer collect hoofed stock from the wild, and to inspire other zoos to form similar collaborations.



The center now has eight giraffes.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/23/2018 6:20:11 AM (GMT -6:00)

© 2018 Associated Press