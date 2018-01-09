WWL
It's going to be HOW cold in Minnesota?

A quick look at Minnesota's weather for the weekend

The forecast for Minneapolis this weekend has changed somewhat. It will now be COLDER than previously forecast. That's right - colder.

The current forecast from our sister station KARE 11 in Minneapolis now calls for a high temperature of 2 degrees Saturday, with lows around -8, and, on game day, the forecast is for a high of 3 degrees and a low of -12.

This is a few degrees colder than previously forecast.

Their forecast says those leaving on Monday can expect a high temperature of 5 degrees, before the 7-day forecast on their site declares "Arctic air returns" for Tuesday. 

