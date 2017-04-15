It's shocking how one Louisiana cop is raising money for his department's Christmas charity

DERIDDER - One brave DeRidder Police officer is raising money for the department's Christmas drive in a way that some might find shocking.

DeRidder Police Department's Officer of the Year Corporal Kristopher Pruett has volunteered to be tased by one lucky winner Saturday during the Spring Break Splash in DeRidder according to a post on the Deridder Police Officer's Union Facebook page.

The union is raffling off the chance to tase Pruett with one "Tase-A-Cop" ticket going for $5 or five for $20 according to the post.

The union says on the post that this is the "opportunity to raise community understanding of how the police department works and have a little fun at the same time."

All of the proceeds from the raffle, which also offers the chance to win a Ruger .22 rifle, will benefit the Deridder Police Department's Christmas Toy Drive the post said.

Tickets may be purchased at the DeRidder Police Department or at the Spring Break Splash at Veteran's Park in Deridder where the event runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. according to the post.

Participants in the "Tase-A-Cop" fundraiser must be 18 years-old.

