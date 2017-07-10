Jay-Z's 4:44 tour gets New Orleans date

Jay-Z is headed to New Orleans as part of his 4:44 tour, named for his new solo album.
The hip-hop artist will perform at the Smoothie King Center Nov. 9.
Tickets will go on sale Friday. Subscribers to Jay-Z's music streaming service, Tidal, and Citi cardmembers purchase tickets as early as 11 a.m. today.
Jay-Z’s most recent stop in town was to perform with his wife, Beyonce, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during their On the Run joint tour in July 2014.
The 4:44 tour launches in Anaheim, Calif., on Oct. 27 and concludes Dec. 21 at the Forum in Los Angeles.
