WWL
Close

Jay-Z's 4:44 tour gets New Orleans date

WWLTV 9:19 AM. CDT July 10, 2017

Jay-Z is headed to New Orleans as part of his 4:44 tour, named for his new solo album.

The hip-hop artist will perform at the Smoothie King Center Nov. 9.

Tickets will go on sale Friday. Subscribers to Jay-Z's music streaming service, Tidal, and Citi cardmembers purchase tickets as early as 11 a.m. today.

Jay-Z’s most recent stop in town was to perform with his wife, Beyonce, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during their On the Run joint tour in July 2014.

The 4:44 tour launches in Anaheim, Calif., on Oct. 27 and concludes Dec. 21 at the Forum in Los Angeles.

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories