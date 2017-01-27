Jazz Fest lineup doesn't disappoint

NEW ORLEANS - Friday was the day all music lovers eagerly await- the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival lineup announcement. And this year’s did not disappoint.

“It’s just exciting, there’s no other way to say it,” Arthur Cohen with WWOZ said. “There’s no comparison.”

Seven days of music, from bands of every genre.

“There’s just an ecletic amount of stuff to see,” Pamela Wood with WWOZ said. “From Maroon 5 to Big Freida, when we talk about how this is really indicative of New Orleans and Gumbo and mixing that rue together, this is one of the greatest rues I’ve seen in a minute and I think everybody is going to try to take a bit of this, this is incredible.”

New this year, Cuban jazz groups are coming to the festival.

“There are a whole bunch of groups from this afro-carribean area,” Cohen said.

“When you talk about Afro-carribean rhythms, you talk about the very things that helped form New Orleans’ core,” Wood said.

Whether you're coming for Pitbull or for the brass bands, you're bound to walk away with a new favorite.

"You got the headliners that make everyone excited but when you come for that, people get to see these other groups that don't get much exposure,” Cohen said.

It might be said every year, but this year's lineup is the best yet.

(© 2017 WWL)