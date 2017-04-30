Jazz Fest opening delayed until 'this afternoon'

NEW ORLEANS -- The opening of Jazz Fest for Sunday, April 30, has been delayed indefinitely. Festival organizers say the gates will open sometime "this afternoon," but no specifics have been decided as of yet.

Severe thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado are passing through Louisiana, on their way to the greater New Orleans area. The National Weather Service has placed all of Southeast Louisiana under a tornado watch until 3 p.m.

No tornado warnings are currently in effect as of 10 a.m.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for Washington ,Tangipahoa and St. Tammany Parishes until 10:15 a.m.

A tornado may have touched down in the Tylertown area. National Weather Service crews are on their way to the site where rotation was seen on radar investigate.

