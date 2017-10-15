KENNER – The Coast Guard New Orleans Division along with the Kenner Police Department are responding to reports of an explosion on an oil platform in Lake Pontchartrain in the Kenner area, Jefferson Parish officials say.

The Coast Guard says they have a small boat and helicopter responding to the scene.

A Jefferson Parish spokesman says the rig explosion is north west of Treasure Chest Casino.

Several witnesses told Eyewitness News they heard a big boom and their houses shook following the incident around Sunday at 7:45 p.m.

