Jefferson homes lose power after JPSO cruiser hits utility pole

JEFFERSON -- A number of homes in the Jefferson area are without power after a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office cruiser hit a utility pole during a chase.
The chase began when deputies responded about 7:30 p.m. to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Jefferson Highway, said Lt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
The driver of the stolen vehicle refused to stop, and chased the vehicle until the police cruiser collided with a Chevrolet SUV at River Road and Barry Avenue.
The police cruiser then hit a utility pole, Rivarde said. The deputy suffered minor injuries and was brought to a hospital as a precautionary measure, Rivarde said.
The woman who drove the SUV was not injured.
Entergy's outage map showed 60 customers without power about 9 p.m.
The stolen vehicle has not been found, Rivarde said.
Entergy Louisiana crews are working to restore power.
