Jefferson SPCA to host emergency adopt-a-thon at Lakeside mall

METAIRIE, LA. - Animal advocates in Jefferson Parish are hosting an “emergency adopt-a-thon” Saturday as local shelters begin to fill up in the summer months.

The Jefferson SPCA has partnered with T-Mobile and Jefferson Feed Pet and Garden Center to showcase adoptable animals at the Lakeside Mall on Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

JSPCA says shelters see a higher intake of stray and surrendered pet during the summer months and hope the “adopt-a-thon” will open kennel space. The group will also sell raffle tickets to benefit the program.

“We adopted as many as fifty homes for pets at events such as these,” JSPCA Board President Lynn Morvant said.

Click here to view the Jefferson SPCA's list of homeless adoptable pets.

