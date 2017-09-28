'I'm back': Scalise returns to Capitol Hill to address Congress
In a statement released by Scalise's office, he will reportedly "participate in this morning's vote series and address his colleagues on the House floor in his first public appearance since the shooting."
WWLTV 5:09 PM. CDT September 28, 2017
