14-year-old arrested for murder after shooting at Sweet 16 party

Police arrested a 14-year-old for murder in connection with a shooting at a Sweet 16 party in Kenner last weekend, along with another teenager’s mother for her alleged role in covering up the crime.

According to the Kenner Police Department, an unidentified 14-year-old has been booked with second degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Jontrell Wells.

Wells was fatally shot outside a Sweet 16 party in Kenner on Saturday, Nov. 4, after gunshots erupted during an argument over a “neighborhood rivalry” between two groups.

The next day, police arrested 17-year-old Renee Holloway for allegedly firing the bullet that killed Wells.

MORE: Teen arrested in connection with shooting outside Kenner Sweet 16 party, police say

Police have also arrested Holloway’s mother, 41-year-old Phaedra Robinson, for allegedly trying to cover up her son’s role in the murder.

According to the Kenner Police Department, Holloway told detective that his mother helped him hide the gun he fired into the crowd that night.

“Without a gun, you can’t charge him,” police say Robinson told them.

Detectives found magazines and bullets that matched the spent ammunition found at the crime scene inside the laundry basket in Robinson’s room. The gun, however, has not been found.

Currently, the unidentified 14-year-old is being held at the Rivarde Juvenile Detention Center. Robinson remains in custody with no bond, booked for accessory after the fact to second degree murder. Holloway remains in custody in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

© 2017 WWL-TV