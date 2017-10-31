3 hospitalized, home destroyed in Harvey fire

Fire destroyed a home in the 900 block of Bayou Oaks Drive in Harvey.

HARVEY - A home was destroyed and three people were sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation early Tuesday after a fire broke out at a home in the 900 block of Bayou Oaks Drive.



A fire department spokesman said the call came in just before 4 a.m. and that when firefighters got to the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames.



The occupants of the home were able to get out, but three people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.



Firefighters began battling the blaze in an attempt to prevent it from spreading to the neighboriing homes.



One pet died in the fire and another was missing.



Firefighters said the home was in danger of collapsing.

