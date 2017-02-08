Four of the suspects in the robbery case. (Photo: Gretna Police Dept.)

GRETNA, La. -- Police announced the arrest of six people in connection with the armed robbery of a man of $90,000 in cash at a motel on the Westbank Expressway Saturday.

On Feb. 4, around 4:30 a.m., police were called to a motel in the 70 block of the expressway. A man told police said that he been robbed of around $90,000 from two women he knew -- Brittany Mayeaux and Kristin Faulkner, who are sisters -- and three unknown men, Gretna Police said.





The victim told police that on February 3, at around 11:30 pm, Mayeaux had called him, asking him to pick her up after she had had an argument with her boyfriend. After getting her, Mayeaux asked the man to pick her sister, Kristin Faulkner., which he did.

The man said he thought he was being followed by Mayeaux's boyfriend in a black Maxima, and took the women to the motel. He left a short time later "and went to a friend's house because things didn't feel right," police said. At some point he told the women that he had a large amount of cash on him.

The victim came back to the motel around 4:15 a.m., after the women had asked him to return via texts and phone calls, so that they could go home, police said.

When he walked into the room, Faulker closed the door and blocked it, while three men came out of the bathroom. They were armed and demanded the money, police said.

After a struggle, the man gave up his cellphone and car keys. In his truck, the robbers found a lock box with the cash.

By 2:30 p.m., police found the Maxima in River Ridge and detained Mayeax and Carlos Barahona, who had $2,500 in cash, police said.

Police found two other suspects at the same motel as the robbery. Faulker and Jherica Knox (Faulker's wife) were arrested at that location. Arrested later were Kevin Parnell and Devin Parks.

Each person was $12,000 police learned and it was Mayeau who came up with a plan to rob the victim, knowing that he had large amount of cash. She got help from her boyfriend Barahona and the others.

Police recovered about $55,000, two cars bought with the money, two handguns, and other items, police said.

(© 2017 WWL)