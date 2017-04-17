7-foot gator gets wrangled, but doesn't go quietly

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Bucktown alligator captured
-
Couple booted from United flight in Houston
-
Two-alarm fire in NO East
-
Missing Pearl River man found in Orleans coroner's office
-
Verify: Clearing up rumors in Steve Stephens manhunt
-
Monday morning news update
-
Bar fight turns deadly in Metairie
-
NOPD cracks down on illegal ATV street party on Easter
-
Hearing held for Stiles King
-
Man accused of sex crimes coached teen girls
More Stories
-
Marlyville home shot up with several roundsApr 17, 2017, 10:30 p.m.
-
Alligator emerges from drain in BucktownApr 17, 2017, 6:38 p.m.
-
Group frustrated with delay removing confederate monumentsApr 17, 2017, 8:47 p.m.