84-year-old woman strangled in Metairie senior living facility

ccording to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, officers were called out to the 4900 block of York Street Tuesday night to investigate what appeared to be a death by natural causes.However, an autopsy revealed that 84-year-old Pauline Ballon died fro

WWLTV 5:08 PM. CDT July 19, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories