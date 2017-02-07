UPDATE: Power restored to 18,000 on the West Bank

UPDATE: Power has been restored to residents on the West Bank after an outage Monday evening impacted nearly 18,000 customers.

WESTWEGO, La. -- Thousands are in the dark early Tuesday morning on the West Bank.

Shortly after midnight, outage maps showed about 18,000 people without power.

Officials said they're investigating an issue with the transmission line that feeds the Westwego substation.

Outages were first reported in Westwego and Marrero shortly before midnight Tuesday.

Entergy said they won't have an estimated restoration time until they determine what caused the transmission issue. However, they said they are working to fix the problem and restore power as quickly as possible.

