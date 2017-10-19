Air poses no health risks after oil platform explosion, boat launch reopens to public

KENNER -- The Center for Toxicology and Environmental Health says the air in Kenner poses "no health risks" after an explosion on a nearby oil and gas platform in Lake Pontchartrain.

According to the City of Kenner, Clovelly Oil Co., who owns and operates the platform, hired CTEH to conduct air monitoring in multiple Kenner neighborhoods.

"The results of real-time air monitoring in the community indicate that crude oil and natural gas-associated compounds and combustion products were not present at levels that would pose a health concern," officials said in a press release from the City of Kenner.

MORE: Oil and gas wells an infrequent but ongoing presence in Lake Pontchartrain

The explosion happened Sunday evening, sending seven workers to the hospital. Of those injured, three remain hospitalized. An eighth person, Timothy Morrison of Katy, Texas, remains missing.

The Coast Guard called off their search for Morrison on Wednesday, but search and rescue groups with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office are still searching for the missing man.

MORE: JPSO to continue search for missing oil platform worker

Officials are still searching for oil and debris along the shoreline as of Thursday.

Emergency response operations have been scaled back according to city officials, allowing the Williams Boulevard Boat Launch to be reopened to the public.

Kenner city officials said "the public may enjoy the area, but proceed with caution given the circumstances."

© 2017 WWL-TV