Alligator emerges from drain in Bucktown

An alligator emerges from a drain in Bucktown Monday around midday. (Photo: Stephanie Welker)

METAIRIE – It was quite the startling sight for people in the Bucktown area of Jefferson Parish Monday.



An alligator estimated to be about seven-feet long emerged from a drain and began moving around shortly after the heaviest of the rains poured into the area around midday.





The alligator was located behind Marie Riviere elementary school, which did not have class Monday, according to the calendar on the school’s web site.

According to Steven Nicholson, who captured some of the video and images nearby, a couple of men showed up and initially detained the alligator, who did not go easily. Eventually some professionals showed up and taped the gator's mouth shut, tied it up and placed it into the back of a pickup truck. They said they were relocating the gator to Bayou Segnette.





