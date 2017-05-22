Ambulance lands in Metairie canal

An ambulance turned on its side and slid into a Metairie canal Monday morning. (Photo: Janella Newsome)

METAIRIE - An ambulance transporting an elderly man to East Jefferson Medical Center for tests ended up in a canal Monday morning, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.



The incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. on West Esplanade Avenue near the medical center.



According to sheriff's office spokesman John Fortunato, the ambulance had been sent to a one-car accident on West Esplanade near Aztec Avenue.



The unit picked up an elderly man and was taking him to the medical center for tests. As the ambulance was turning onto West Esplanade, it had to swerve to keep from striking another vehicle.

As the unit swerved, it struck the curb, turned on its side and slid partially into the drainage canal on West Esplanade.

The patient was taken from the ambulance and brought to University Medical Center in New Orleans for treatment. The ambulance driver was taken to East Jefferson Medical Center.

