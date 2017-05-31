WWL
JPSO: Armed robbery suspect shot and killed in Marrero

WWLTV.com , WWL 3:07 PM. CDT May 31, 2017

MARRERO - A man allegedly attempting to rob someone at gunpoint was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon, according to Colonel John Fortunato, a spokesman for the JPSO.

The incident occurred near Betty Drive and Lapalco Blvd. around 1:45 p.m.

According to Colonel Fortunato, a man who was in a red car said that a man with a gun attempted to rob him, at which point he got his own weapon and fired.

Fortunato said a gun was found next to the dead man, and another gun was found inside of the red car.

The incident happened in the parking lot of a business at the location.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.

