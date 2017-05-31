IMAGE: Matthew Hinton

MARRERO - A man allegedly attempting to rob someone at gunpoint was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon, according to Colonel John Fortunato, a spokesman for the JPSO.

The incident occurred near Betty Drive and Lapalco Blvd. around 1:45 p.m.

According to Colonel Fortunato, a man who was in a red car said that a man with a gun attempted to rob him, at which point he got his own weapon and fired.



Fortunato said a gun was found next to the dead man, and another gun was found inside of the red car.



The incident happened in the parking lot of a business at the location.



Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Col. John Fortunato speaks about fatal shooting during armed robbery attempt in Marrero @theadvocateno @wwltv pic.twitter.com/ZZcTaabXut — Matthew Hinton (@MattHintonPhoto) May 31, 2017

© 2017 WWL-TV