Beaten Kenner couple recovering, blood drive set

Anita and Phillip Lynch (Photo: courtesy Lynch family)

KENNER - The elderly Kenner couple, critically injured by a teenager wielding a hammer, is recovering at University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The couple's son told WWL-TV, Phillip and Anita Lynch are improving, but are still in serious condition.

Phillip Lynch, 89, is now breathing on his own, but has a severe fracture to the base of his skull. The injury required doctors to cut away part of his skull until the swelling in his brain goes down.

Thursday, doctors performed surgery on Anita Lynch, 70, to correct a partially-severed finger. She also has a skull fracture.

Kenner police said a 16-year-old, later identified by the victim's family as Jake Randazzo, attacked the Lynches inside their home this past Sunday.

The Lynches knew Randazzo, who lives around the corner from them in the Woodlake subdivision. He apparently went to their house to ask for a ride.

The teen is also accused of stealing the couple's car and crashing it in Baton Rouge.

Randazzo is charged as a juvenile with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, theft of a motor vehicle, and aggravated burglary.

The Kenner community is now rallying around the Lynch family.

The Blood Center will hold a blood drive for the couple this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Devine Mercy Catholic Church in Kenner. The church is located at 4337 Sal Lentini Parkway.

