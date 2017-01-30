NOPD investigates a shooting in Algiers.

METAIRIE, La. -- A four-year-old boy was killed Sunday after getting hit by a SUV on Airline Highway.

According to State Police, around 6 p.m., the boy's mother and Isiah Winfrey were walking on the shoulder of Airline Highway, when Isiah broke free his mother's grasp and ran into the right lane of the road.

The boy was hit by a SUV. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to State Police, speed and impairment are not considered factors of the crash, and the driver of SUV voluntarily submitted to a breath test and no alcohol was found in his system. No charges are being filed at this time and the crash remains under investigation.

(© 2017 WWL)